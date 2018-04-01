Man robs Kilgore's Pharmacy in Columbia at gunpoint

COLUMBIA - The Kilgore's Pharmacy on Chapel Hill Road in Columbia was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department, officers were dispatched to Kilgore's Pharmacy at 9:31 a.m. Saturday in response to a robbery with a gun.

A preliminary investigation found a male suspect entered the pharmacy with a handgun and demanded narcotics from a locked cabinet.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of narcotics in a light colored vehicle.

No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the robbery.

The suspect is a male between the age of 25 and 40-years-old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing baggy clothing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.