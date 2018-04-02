Man Robs Taxi at Gunpoint

The 20-year-old victim told the Columbia Police Department he had just got into a taxi cab when the suspect approached the taxi cab on foot.

The suspect displayed a large caliber handgun and demanded money from the taxi cab driver. When the taxi cab driver said he did not have any money, the suspect demanded money from the victim. The victim gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

Neither the victim or taxi cab driver were injured during the robbery.

The suspect was last seen running southeast from the intersection of William and Wilson Street. He is described as a 5'10" white male in his mid-twenties and estimated to weigh around 140-145 lbs. At the time of the robbery he wore a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a blue bandana over the lower half of his face.

Anyone with information is requested to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477. Information leading to arrest could come with a reward of up to $1,500.