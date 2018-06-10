Man's body discovered in St. Joseph pond

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - St. Joseph police say a man's body was found in a pond after a group of children who were fishing reported they had snagged some clothing.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports officers responded Tuesday afternoon to Corby Pond, where the body was recovered by authorities. The body wasn't immediately identified.

Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department says he doesn't know how long the body was in the pond, but says there were no apparent signs of trauma on it.

Wilson says no person reported missing in the past few weeks has been matched to the appearance of the man.

An investigation is ongoing.