Man's body found along river near Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police were investigating Monday morning after the discovery of a body along the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch.

The body of a man in his 60s was discovered about 6:30 p.m. Sunday along the riverfront on a stretch of road closed as part of the Arch grounds renovation project.

The medical examiner's office was investigating. As of Monday morning, the man had not been identified and it was unclear if foul play was suspected.