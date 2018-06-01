Man's body found in back seat of stopped car

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County police are investigating after a dead man was found inside a car during a traffic stop.

Police spokesman Shawn McGuire says officers stopped the car Thursday night, but he wasn't sure why. He says the death of the 25-year-old victim was apparently related to a robbery and a struggle inside the car. The body was in the back seat.

The victim's name has not been released.

McGuire didn't say how many people were taken into custody, but said there are no additional suspects. No additional details were released.