Man's body found under discarded drywall in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after demolition workers found a man's body beneath discarded drywall.

Crews made the discovery about 7:40 a.m. Thursday in the Baden neighborhood. The victim has not been identified and the cause of death was not immediately known.

If the case is ruled a homicide, it would unofficially be the 159th this year, matching the total for all of 2014.