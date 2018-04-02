Man's death is 98th homicide in St. Louis this year

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man killed while driving on Natural Bridge Avenue as the city nears 100 homicides for the year.

The shooting happened Thursday evening. The name of the 27-year-old victim has not been released.

Witnesses told authorities they heard shots then saw the car swerve, hitting two parked vehicles before stopping at a curb. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The killing is unofficially the 98th homicide in St. Louis this year.