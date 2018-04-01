Man's Facebook posting, mom leads to Missouri looting arrest

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Police say a man's bragging on social media and a tip from his mother has led to his arrest on charges he played a role in Ferguson-area looting last November.

Investigators say Brandon Ward posted on Facebook a photograph of surveillance footage shown during a televised news segment asking for public help in identifying suspects in looting that followed a St. Louis County grand jury's decision not to indict Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in Michael Brown's shooting death.

Using an expletive, 19-year-old Ward's caption in the posting allegedly said, "I'm on TV."

Police say Ward's mother saw the posting and the news segments and called police.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged him with burglary and stealing.