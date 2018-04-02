Man's pre-employment lie detector test lands prison term

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Missouri man who confessed during a pre-employment lie detector test that he previously had sexual relations with a minor has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson's office said 29-year-old Cedric Lovejoy of Plato had applied for a job with the Missouri State Highway Patrol when he took the lie detector test in November 2012.

During the test he confessed he had taken video footage of himself having a sex act performed on him by a 14-year-old three years earlier. A search warrant served on his residence turned up the video recording on his computer.

Lovejoy was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children but pleaded guilty in December to a single child pornography charge.

He was sentenced Thursday.