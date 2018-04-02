Man's Vehicle Overturns, Dies in Crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY - 24-year-old Coleman Miles died Sunday after his vehicle ran off the roadway of County Road 404 near Ava and struck a culvert. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Miles' vehicle also overturned.

A Douglas County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. The highway patrol also said in the report he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.