Man Says Charges in KC Airport Bomb Hoax 'Absurd'

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Anthony Falco Jr. says he loves America and charging him with trying to take a fake bomb through a security checkpoint at Kansas City International Airport on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks is "absurd."



The 47-year-old was charged Monday with making false statements to federal agents and trying to bring items simulating an explosive device through security, then making statements that led agents to believe it was a bomb.



If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison per count.



An airport terminal was shut down for several hours Sunday after security screeners discovered suspicious materials in one of Falco's bags. It didn't contain explosives.



Falco doesn't have a lawyer.

His mother says Falco has a mental illness history and recently quit taking his medications.