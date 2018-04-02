Man Says He Was Removed from Flight for Cursing

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - A New York man says he was removed from a flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after being overheard cursing by a flight attendant.



Robert Sayegh tells The Detroit News that he had a layover Sunday afternoon at the airport in Romulus after attending a cousin's wedding in Kansas City, Mo., area on Saturday. He says he used the F-word twice after the plane had been at the gate waiting to depart for 45 minutes.



Atlantic Southeast Airlines Flight 5136 to Newark, N.J., eventually left the gate but Sayegh says it returned to the terminal and he was removed.



Sayegh says he was told he was removed for being disruptive.



The airline is investigating. Atlantic Southeast Airlines Inc. spokeswoman Allison Baker says the passenger involved was reaccommodated on a later flight.