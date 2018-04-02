Man Says he was Shot at in Dispute Over Dog

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A dispute over a dog is being blamed for an incident near police headquarters in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a man arrived at police headquarters Thursday and said his car was shot at following the argument about a dog. Police eventually caught up with the suspects but found no evidence that a gun was fired.

The incident began Thursday morning. The 20-year-old man says he got into an argument with four people who thought he had stolen a dog, leading to a fight.

The victim drove to police headquarters with the suspects following him. The man believes the suspects shot at him near the police building.

The suspects include a 50-year-old woman and males ages 27, 20 and 16.