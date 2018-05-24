Man says he was shot while driving on Kansas City interstate

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police said a man reported he was shot as he drove along an interstate in Kansas City.

The man told police he was driving east on Interstate 435 Monday morning when a black car pulled up next to him and someone in the car began shooting.

The victim was able to drive himself to a fire station. He was treated for a graze wound and released from the hospital.

Police said they have little evidence and are looking at surveillance video from businesses to see if cameras recorded anything.