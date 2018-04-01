Man sentenced for 2015 double homicide in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 22-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a double homicide.

Prosecutors say Jimmie Verge was sentenced Friday for two counts of second-degree murder and other charges arising from a December 2015 robbery and deaths.

Verge was one of two men charged in the shooting deaths of Gerrod Woods and Fanandous Groves, both 23 and from Kansas City. A third man was shot in the face but survived.

The second defendant, Anthony Murphy, has not yet gone to trial

Witnesses told police Verge was standing outside a vehicle when shots were fired and more shots were fired inside the vehicle.