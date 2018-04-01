Man sentenced for 2015 trail shooting

PHELPS COUNTY – A Rolla man was sentenced Thursday for a shooting incident that happened on Feb. 24, 2015.

Kenneth Cannon, Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to nine years for the assault and three years for the armed criminal action.

According to a news release from Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney Brendon Fox, another man, Ashleigh Marvin, lured a victim to the Autobahn Walking Trail. Cannon attempted to shoot the victim, who played dead and then fled the scene.

Marvin has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the attempted robbery and assault.

“We were really lucky we didn’t have a dead body,” Fox said in the news release.