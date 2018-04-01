Man Sentenced for Assaulting ATF Officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for using an SUV to assault agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

Excedrin Collins of Madison, Illinois, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. The crime happened in May 2013 in St. Louis as undercover ATF agents purchased a gun from Collins and two other men.

One of the men took the gun, and all three got into a Ford Expedition. One of the men pointed the gun and shot at an undercover ATF officer. Authorities say Collins then rammed the SUV into an ATF vehicle as three agents were responding to the scene.

Collins pleaded guilty in January.