Man sentenced for fatal shooting of a grandmother

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a woman walking with her grandchildren in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 21-year-old Errick Owens was sentenced Tuesday. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement.

Prosecutors say Errick Owens and another man were running through an apartment complex and firing shots, when 46-year-old Juliette Cleveland-Davis was struck as she was walking with her three grandchildren.

The children were not injured.