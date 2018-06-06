Man sentenced for fatal wrong-way crash near St. Louis

CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis-area man was sentenced to eight years in prison in a wrong-way crash that killed a father of two.

James Hughes, of Richmond Heights, was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter and driving on a revoked license in the January 2015 death of 26-year-old Collin Loveless of Maryland Heights.

The accident occurred on Interstate 170 in University City. Police say Hughes was driving the wrong way, had his headlights off and crossed three lanes of traffic before hitting Loveless' car. Hughes' blood-alcohol content was 0.197 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Hughes has a criminal history that stretches back 20 years and his driver's license was revoked or suspended at least 20 times since 1993.