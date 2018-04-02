Man sentenced for hacking former employer's computers, porn

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Parkville man has been sentenced for hacking into his former employer's computer system and for viewing thousands of images of child pornography.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jacob Raines was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison without parole.

Raines was an information technology manager for American Crane & Tractor Parts in Kansas City, Kansas, from July 2004 until March 2014. Investigators found the company's proprietary source code files and file folders were copied to Raines's remote server in May 2014.

Prosecutors say it's not clear if Raines transferred the source codes to a third party but he had the connections to provide them to at least one of the firm's largest competitors.

Investigators also discovered Raines used his home computers and hard drives to access thousands of images of child pornography.