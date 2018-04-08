Man Sentenced for Molesting at Least 7 Girls

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County man is sentenced to life in prison for what a judge called the worst case of sexual molestation he has seen in more than 30 years on the bench. Thirty-six-year-old Alfred Leeper Junior of St. Ann was sentenced yesterday for molesting at least seven girls between the ages of three and 13. Most of the victims lived in his neighborhood or were children of his friends. The case broke when a teacher discovered that one of the girls wrote about sexual acts with Leeper in a notebook. The school district turned over the notebook to police.