Man Sentenced for Pellet Shooting
ST. CHARLES (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man is sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting his 12-day-old child with a pellet gun. Twenty-year-old Shawn Michael Mohan pleaded guilty in June to felony child endangerment and was sentenced today. The baby was shot in Mohan's apartment in St. Charles County in December. The child survived but suffered circular bruises on his face, arm, hand, foot, hip and buttocks. Mohan told police the gun fell and went off as he went into the bedroom where the baby was sleeping. Prosecutors sought the maximum 15-year sentence. Mohan had probation revoked earlier this year for another charged related to a serious head injury that left Mohan's first son unresponsive when he was an infant. That child has recovered.
