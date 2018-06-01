Man sentenced for recording children, adults in bathrooms

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 26-year-old suburban Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for secretly recording videos of unsuspecting victims in restrooms and changing rooms at several businesses.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City says Nicholas Braile of Independence was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in February to two counts of attempting to produce child pornography.

Prosecutors say Braile was arrested in May 2014 at a Walmart store in Independence after a security guard caught him taking an up-skirt photo of a female customer with his cell phone. Authorities obtained warrants for his cell phone and home, where they seized two computers.

The forensic examination of Braile's computers and phone found 468 photographs he had taken of prepubescent girls, in addition to many other images of adults.