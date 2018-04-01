Man Sentenced for Starting Fatal Fire

OSAGE COUNTY - Judge Gael Wood sentenced Jonathan Tharp Thursday to 12 years in prison for arson.

Police believe Tharp, along with Lisa Willer, was making methamphetamine when the fire began in October 2009. The fire spread to Judy's Cafe in Linn and killed Daniel Mittenburg.

Almost a year and six months after the fatal fire, the former Judy's Cafe is now a parking lot and there's only gravel left from it. The owner Judy Moreland sold out everything and doesn't do business anymore. She said she thinks the 12 years sentence is not enough having in mind the outcomes of the fire.

According to police, Mittenburg's family was present at the sentencing.