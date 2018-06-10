Man Sentenced for Vandalism of Biracial Man's Home

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - A third person has been sentenced for vandalism and arson of a biracial man's home in Independence.

Twenty-four-year-old David Martin was sentenced Thursday to two years and six months in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say the racially-motivated crimes were committed to intimidate the man into moving from his mobile home.

The Kansas City Star reports Teresa Witthar previously was sentenced to five years and three months, and Charles Wilhelm received a sentence of three years and six months.