Man sentenced in child sex sting

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 42-year-old Texas man who admitted traveling to Missouri to have sex with two minors was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison without parole.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City says John Paul Christian of San Marcos pleaded guilty earlier to two counts of attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and one count of traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sex.

Prosecutors say Christian agreed to pay a man he thought was the father of two girls, ages 11 and 15, $400 to have sex with the girls. The man he was dealing with was actually an undercover detective.

Christian was arrested last year after arriving at a Kansas City home where he thought the family lived.