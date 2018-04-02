Man Sentenced in Death of KC Graduate

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man just hours after he graduated.

Terry C. Smith was sentenced Wednesday for second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Cortez L. Williams.

Williams was shot the same day he graduated from Paseo Academy in May 2011.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/L0FOUW ) police say Smith shot at a rival's car but hit Williams' vehicle instead.

Smith told investigators he fired to scare away a person he had feuded with over a stolen rifle. Williams' vehicle drove by as Smith was firing and he was hit.

Williams tried to drive away but crashed into a retaining wall.