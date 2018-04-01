Man Sentenced in Hate Crime Against Biracial Man

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - A Missouri man who admitted to vandalizing and burning a biracial man's home has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Charles Wilhelm, of Independence, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for conspiracy and violating the Fair Housing Act.

Prosecutors said Wilhelm conspired with David Martin and Teresa Witthar to intimidate Nathaniel Reed into moving out of his mobile home in Independence, in part because he is biracial.

The three all admitted they entered Reed's mobile home in June 2006 and wrote racial slurs on the walls. Two days later, the mobile home was destroyed by fire.

Witthar was sentenced to more than five years in prison. Martin is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 2.