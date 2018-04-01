Man sentenced in heroin overdose death at Providence Inn and Suites

JEFFERSON CITY - Jon Patrick Washington was sentenced five years in federal prison without parole for injecting heroin into a a 16-year-old girl who died of a heroin overdose.

In April 2014, Columbia police officers responded to a heroin overdose death of the girl in Washington’s motel room at the Providence Inn and Suites.

Later that day, Washington was brought in for questioning and admitted he had injected the victim with heroin around 8:30 p.m.

Washington told law enforcement officers that the 16-year-old was nodding off from a prior heroin injection and asked him, and another individual, to help shoot up another dose of heroin.Washington said he found a vein on the girl on his second attempt at injecting the drug.

Washington pleaded guilty in January to maintaining a drug-involved premise. Washington admitted he rented the room at Providence Inn and Suites Motel to use heroin.