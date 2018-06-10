Man sentenced in home invasion case

BOONE COUNTY - A man who drove the getaway car in a fatal home invasion was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday.

She'aun Prince pleaded guilty in April to first degree burglary in a home invasion in which the homeowner shot and killed one of Prince's accomplices.

Previously, Darrius K. Edwards pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the case.

Prince was the driver of the getaway car.

Judge Kevin Crane denied Prince's request for probation in lieu of prison time.