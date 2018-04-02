Man sentenced to 20 years for Springfield killing

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for participating in a deadly shooting.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 18-year-old Kaleb Moore was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Curtis Payne.

Moore was 16 in February 2014 when Payne was killed but was tried as an adult. He is accused of breaking into Payne's Springfield residence with two others — Jeremiah Devaliti and Tyler Keithley. Authorities allege their intent was to "beat up" Payne after their friend, Kearstain Sleeth, said Payne had previously assaulted her.

After a confrontation, Moore shot Payne multiple times with a handgun. Police say Devaliti then shot Payne once with a shotgun.

Devaliti also was sentenced to 20 years. Charges are pending against Sleeth and Keithley.