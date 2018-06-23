Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Medieval Club Attack

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A mid-Missouri man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking a police officer and a woman with a medieval-type club and a golf club.

The sentence for 23-year-old Scott Davis Jr. of St. James was handed down Monday in St. Charles County. He was convicted of assault and armed criminal action in September.

The attack occurred on April 18, 2012, in O'Fallon.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that during testimony at the sentencing hearing, victim Catherine Naber testified that she gave Davis a drug she thought was LSD on the day of the incident. Naber suffered a broken jaw and incurred thousands of dollars in dental bills.

O'Fallon officer Thomas Kenyon was also injured in the attack.