Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Kidnapping Case

Copyright 2007 The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in robbing and kidnapping a Chesterfield woman last March. Charles Jacob May pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced today. The 26-year-old May held the woman at knifepoint for five hours at her home, then took her to several ATMs and forced her to remove cash. May was arrested several days later after a surveillance camera caught him using the victim's stolen credit card at an adult video store.