Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for Columbia murder

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Circuit Court sentenced Cody Baker Monday to 30 years in prison.

Baker was convicted in September for second-degree murder for the 2014 death of his girlfriend's 8-month-old daughter.

During the trial, Prosecutor Dan Knight said Baker deserved life in prison for what he did to Finley Steele.

Baker's girlfriend, Anna Steele, said in her testimony that she was partially responsible for her daughters death because she allowed Baker around the child, even though there were suspicious events after he moved in. These included a rug burn on the back of her daughter's head, bruises on the baby’s arm and nose and placing pillows and blankets over the child’s head.

Steele, pled guilty last week to abuse or neglect of a child and first-degree endangerment of a child. Steele was originally charged with second-degree murder but those charges were changed in July.