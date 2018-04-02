Man Sentenced to 90 Years for Assault in Moberly

MOBERLY - A Moberly man will spend decades in prison for taking part in the kidnapping and rape of a woman who was then left in a locked freezer.

The Moberly Monitor Index reports that 36-year-old Sean Monsein Williams was sentenced Friday to one 15-year sentence to run concurrently with three consecutive 30-year sentences.

Williams was convicted in February of being one of four men who assaulted the 23-year-old woman after partying with her at a Moberly motel in February 2012.

The victim told police the four men took her to an abandoned basement, where they sexually and physically assaulted her before placing her in the freezer, with cinder blocks on top. It had no air holes. She was able to escape when the men left.