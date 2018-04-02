Man sentenced to life for killing 15-year-old Missouri girl

By: The Associated Press

WARSAW (AP) — A 51-year-old Springfield man already in prison on drug charges has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a 15-year-old girl and dumping her body in Truman Lake.

Anthony Balbirnie had previously been found guilty of second-degree murder, statutory rape and other charges in in the 2012 death of Khighla Parks of the Willard area.

Balbirnie stood trial in Cooper County. The Missouri Attorney General's Office prosecuted the case.

Balbirnie was also sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Balbirnie has also been charged with murder in connection with the 2008 death of 31-year-old Theresa Mohler.