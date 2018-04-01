Man sentenced to life for shooting Springfield officer

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man who shot a Springfield police officer was sentenced to life in prison plus 115 years.

Joshua Hagood was sentenced Wednesday for shooting officer Aaron Pearson in the head last year. He was found guilty earlier this year of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and two other felonies.

Pearson was shot in January 2015 while investigating suspicious activity in northeast Springfield. The shooting ended his career.

Doctors feared Pearson would never walk or talk again. But he is now able to walk, talk, run and lift weights, although he still suffers from seizures and struggles with his speech.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Pearson didn't attend Wednesday's hearing but his wife, Amanda, criticized Hagood for thinking only of himself and not showing remorse.