Man Sentenced to Life in Kansas City Car Wash Murder

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A man who shot his victim more than 20 times at a Kansas City car wash has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Thirty-year-old Timothy McClendon, of Kansas City, also was sentenced Friday to a consecutive term of 30 years for armed criminal action.

McClendon killed Jose O. Jenkins in September 2011. Surveillance video showed that after Jenkins was first shot and fell to the ground, McClendon reloaded his gun, drove up to Jenkins and shot him several more times.

McClendon had previously been charged with killing two women but the case was dropped after key witnesses could not be found to testify.