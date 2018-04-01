Man sentenced to life in prison for killing neighbor with ax

INDEPEDENCE (AP) - A Missouri man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his neighbor with an ax.

Ricky Sines was sentenced Friday to life without parole plus 30 years for the killing of 71-year-old Roger Krout in July 2013 in an unincorporated area of Jackson County near Independence.

Sines was found guilty in May of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The Independence Examiner reported a witness seeing the 41-year-old Sines hit Krout with the ax end of a shingler's hammer. The altercation came after Krout withdrew $300 from a bank and paid Sines $50 for mowing his lawn. Court records indicated the two men drank some beer and watched a movie before Sines attacked Krout.