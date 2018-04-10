Man sentenced to life in shooting outside Kansas bar

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in a fatal shooting during a botched robbery outside a Kansas City, Kansas, bar.

The Kansas City Star reports that 20-year-old Filiberto Espinoza Jr. won't be eligible for parole for 25 years under the sentence ordered Thursday for first-degree felony murder.

Prosecutors allege that Espinoza and co-defendant Efrain Gonzalez confronted 29-year-old Louis Scherzer in November 2016 and that Scherzer was shot in the back when he turned to get away.

Scherzer was a union steward who worked for the Board of Public Utilities in Wyandotte County. His fiancee, Ellie Long, was among the family and friends gathered inside the bar at the time of the shooting. She said the crime "stole my future."

The case against Gonzalez is pending.