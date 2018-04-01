Man sentenced to prison after scamming elderly victims

Joshua S. Miller

SALEM - A man faces the next 30 years in prison after exploiting two elderly people in Rolla.

Joshua S. Miller was sentenced on September 7 for financial exploitation of the elderly on two occasions.

He pleaded guilty the first time back in 2014 to stealing $200,000 from two elderly people by telling them they needed repairs on their homes. The judge in the original proceedings put White on probation to give him an opportunity to pay back the money.

He did not pay back the victims, and stole jewelry from a third elderly victim in Texas County. That, plus violation of his probation, contributed to the 30-year prison sentencing decision.

Phelps County Prosecutor Brendon Fox is issuing a warning for people to look out for elderly relatives and friends. If you believe someone is being financially exploited contact the Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-392-0210