Man Seriously Injured in Car Accident

A man from Versailles, Mo. was seriously injured in a car accident earlier this afternoon.

Paul Allgyer, 26, was on the flatbed of a 1995 Chevrolet. When the driver turned a corner, Allgyer fell off. He was then run over by the rear tires of the vehicle.

Allgyer has been transported to the University Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident took place on a private road off of Quarry Lane.