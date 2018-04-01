Man shot after driving at police gets 5 years in prison

CLAYTON (AP) - A shoplifting suspect who was shot and wounded by a suburban St. Louis police officer earlier this year has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The St. Louis County prosecutor's office said 42-year-old Darnell Wilson pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, felony stealing and resisting arrest.

Wilson was shot by a Des Peres officer on Jan. 14 after he tried to hit the officer with his car. Police were responding to a report of shoplifting at a store in the West County Center mall.

Police said at the time the officer feared for his life when he shot Wilson once in the arm.