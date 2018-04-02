Man shot after struggle over Franklin County deputy's gun

UNION (AP) - An armed robbery suspect was shot in the head by a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy after a struggle with the deputy's gun.

Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke said the incident happened about 1 p.m. Monday when a man entered a store, displayed a weapon and demanded money before leaving the store.

A deputy responded to a report around 5 p.m. about a person who might be the robbery suspect. Toelke said the man pulled a gun and a struggle between him and the deputy ensued. Authorities said the suspect tried to take the deputy's gun from his holster, but the deputy gained control of his weapon and shot the suspect in the head.

Officers said the man was talking as he was transported to a hospital.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.