Man Shot in Arkansas Police Car Had Meth in System

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The toxicology report on a man who police say shot himself in the head while handcuffed in the back of a patrol car says he tested positive for methamphetamine, anti-anxiety medication and other drugs.

An autopsy report released Monday in Arkansas listed 21-year-old Chavis Carter's death as a suicide. The report included a drug analysis showing Carter hadn't been drinking the night of the July 28 shooting but his urine and blood indicated methamphetamine use.

The report says Carter's blood also tested positive for at least trace amounts of the anti-anxiety medication diazepam and the painkiller oxycodone. His urine test also returned a positive result for marijuana.

Benjamin Irwin, a Memphis, Tenn., lawyer representing Carter's family declined to comment on the specifics of the toxicology report.