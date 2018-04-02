Man shot in home invasion in north Columbia

COLUMBIA - A man was shot and taken to the hospital after a home invasion, police said.

The victim was entering the home when two suspects forced their way through an open garage door. The suspects had at least one firearm.

They fired multiple rounds and struck a male victim at least twice, Columbia police said. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and property from the home before fleeing. Police did not know whether the suspects fled on foot or by car.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Mint Julep Drive at 10 p.m. The victim talked with responders while being transported to the hospital. Police said his condition was unknown.

A female and two children were also in the home but were unharmed, police said.

The suspects were described as two males wearing bandanas or some type of face covering, Columbia police said.