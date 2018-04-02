Man shot in KC flags down school bus for help

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A man wounded in a Kansas City shooting has received help after flagging down a school bus.

The Kansas City Star reported that the man works for the city and told police he was shot just before 7 a.m. Wednesday while driving to work. The man said that before he realized he had been wounded he saw a group of men and heard gunfire.

Police said the victim drove a few more blocks before flagging down the bus. Emergency workers took the victim to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.