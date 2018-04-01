Man Shot In the Face by Kansas City Police

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man was critically injured after being shot by police.

Police say 37-year-old Anthony Contreras was shot Tuesday after officers went to his home because he had warrants out for his arrest. Sgt. Kari Thompson says Contreras was shot when he tried to flee from officers.

However, Contreras' family and friends say he was unarmed and are questioning why officers shot him. They say he was shot in the face and underwent surgery Tuesday evening.

KCTV5 reports police would not say if Contreras was armed, or how many times he was shot. An officer who fired the shot is on administrative leave, which his normal procedure after a shooting.

Contreras' girlfriend, Katherine Burriss, says the family has contacted a lawyer because of the shooting.