Man Shot to Death by St. Charles Police Officer

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A man is dead after he was shot by police in St. Charles.

St. Charles police went to a home Wednesday night after neighbors complained the man was threatening them and igniting fireworks.

KSDK reports police say the man was holding a weapon and refused their commands to drop it. He was shot when he moved toward the officers and threatened them.

The officer, a 13-year veteran, was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

No one else was injured.