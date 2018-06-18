Man Shot to Death by St. Charles Police Officer

4 years 2 months 1 day ago Thursday, April 17 2014 Apr 17, 2014 Thursday, April 17, 2014 6:25:31 AM CDT April 17, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A man is dead after he was shot by police in St. Charles.

St. Charles police went to a home Wednesday night after neighbors complained the man was threatening them and igniting fireworks.

KSDK reports police say the man was holding a weapon and refused their commands to drop it. He was shot when he moved toward the officers and threatened them.

The officer, a 13-year veteran, was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

No one else was injured.

 

