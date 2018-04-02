Man Shot Trying to Enter St. Louis Home

ST. LOUIS - A suspected intruder says he was intoxicated when he tried to enter a St. Louis home he thought was his. It wasn't, and the homeowner shot him in the leg.

The name of the suspected intruder has not been released. He is hospitalized in stable condition and expected to survive.

The incident happened about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood. Police say the resident heard noise of the door knob moving and opened the door. The intruder walked in. A scuffle ensued and the resident shot the man with a handgun.

Police found the intruder about a block away.

Missouri has a castle doctrine law that allows use of potentially deadly force without fear of being charged or sued.